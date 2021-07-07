TRON (TRX) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $790.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001350 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

