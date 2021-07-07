TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

