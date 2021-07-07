Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tricida were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tricida by 67.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 189.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

