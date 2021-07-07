Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

