Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRB opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.19. The stock has a market cap of £209.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

