Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

ACH opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.