Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

