Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,598 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

HMHC stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

