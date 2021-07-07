Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,752 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

