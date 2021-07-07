Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

