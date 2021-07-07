Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

