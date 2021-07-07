Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
