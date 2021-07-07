Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

