Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,349.4 days.
Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
About Treasury Wine Estates
