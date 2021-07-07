Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,349.4 days.

Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

