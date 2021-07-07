TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 46,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average daily volume of 3,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

