Travala.com Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $112.52 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00006507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,728,410 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.