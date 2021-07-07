Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kontoor Brands Call Options (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 810 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,273% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

KTB stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

