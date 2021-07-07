Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,504. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

