Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,870 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,775% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

