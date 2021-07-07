Traders Purchase High Volume of Mohawk Industries Call Options (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,229% compared to the average volume of 124 call options.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

NYSE:MHK opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.84. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

