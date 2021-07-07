Traders Buy High Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 call options.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,918. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.