Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,280 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

CMC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 9,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,151. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

