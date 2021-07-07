Towle & Co. Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,581,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,734,000. Pactiv Evergreen comprises about 2.3% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,283. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

