Towle & Co. Sells 16,260 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,818 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Foot Locker makes up 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Foot Locker worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Foot Locker by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,647. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

