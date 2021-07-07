Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.15.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.32. 1,021,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.