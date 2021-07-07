Tornado Cash Price Reaches $39.41 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00114066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.00 or 0.99917940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.41 or 0.00982268 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,910 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.