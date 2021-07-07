Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 463,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,167,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,065,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,742.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,519 shares of company stock valued at $897,728. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

