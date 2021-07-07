TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $818,768.86

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $818,768.86 and approximately $5.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00939179 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.