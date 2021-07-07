Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,093 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.50% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $140,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,341. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

