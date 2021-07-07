Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $183.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $183,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 906,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

