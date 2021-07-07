Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $132.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,502 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $132,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $53.43.

