Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 419,932 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.62% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $118,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.