THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $109.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00021011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

