Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,694,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 28.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,355,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,627,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,391,000 after purchasing an additional 180,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

