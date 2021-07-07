Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $100,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.