Third Point LLC Takes $8.08 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Third Point LLC owned about 2.22% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

NASDAQ SVFC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 12,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.