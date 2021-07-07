THETA (THETA) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $211.15 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00018404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00923732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.89 or 0.08292754 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.