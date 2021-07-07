The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

