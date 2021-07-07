The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after buying an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

