The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

The Toro stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

