The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

