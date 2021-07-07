The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

