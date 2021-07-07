The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.76.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

