The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

