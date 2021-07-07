The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,387 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 7.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $228,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 54,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,569. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

