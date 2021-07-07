The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 78,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 167,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.99. The stock has a market cap of £62.35 million and a P/E ratio of -29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 1,373,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £1,099,000 ($1,435,850.54). Also, insider Dylan Bogg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Insiders sold 1,420,858 shares of company stock valued at $113,891,288 in the last three months.

About The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

