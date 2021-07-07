The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.