The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 284 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 227.70.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

