The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $319.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.48 and a 52-week high of $320.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

