The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have gained pace in the past month owing to continued strong demand for its products due to the pandemic-related shift in trends. Also, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. The company provided a robust sales view for fiscal 2021 as it expects to gain from the persistence of strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally, and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. However, it reported soft third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line missed estimates and was flat year over year. Earnings were hurt by lower gross margins and increased advertising investments. Elevated advertising and sales promotion costs are likely to dent gross margin and the bottom line in fiscal 2021. High debt levels remain a concern.”

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.