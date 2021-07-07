The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. 9,309,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

